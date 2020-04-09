Future of Multilateralism and Global Governance

What can the G20 do to reinvigorate multilateral cooperation in a new global order?

Over the last 75 years, multilateralism has been a strong driver and pillar of global peace and prosperity. At the same time, and especially more recently, globalization and current forms of global governance have been viewed as infringing on national sovereignty and constraining democratic decision-making. With populism, protectionism and nationalism on the march, a growing number of governments lack the commitment, or the domestic backing, required to forge stronger multilateral ties. The narrative of multilateralism as a means to enhance the well-being of all nations and people has been overtaken by a narrative of disempowerment over national social prosperity and experimentation with new public policy choices. Unfortunately, while politicians debate the merits of global cooperation, the window of opportunity to address inherently globalized problems such as pandemics and climate change is closing. 

A new rules-based multilateral order fit for the 21st century ought to accommodate legitimate institutional diversity and demands for policy autonomy, while ensuring adherence to universal values, prevention of beggar-thy-neighbor policies, provision of global public goods, and management of the global commons. All too often treated as an end in itself, multilateralism must be reimagined as a means to empowering citizens and enhancing social prosperity. What are the major normative gaps today related to the global governance system and its role? Should countries be granted more policy space by reducing the scope of multilateral action? If so, what essential traffic rules or general principles are needed to ensure a minimum level of cooperation and coordination? Given the desirability of subsidiarity, what is the role of subnational actors and plurilateral clubs in this framework? Should non-state actors (including civil society and corporations) be mobilized in order to advance global normative change and catalyze collective action? Which existing institutions have the necessary legitimacy to redefine the rules of multilateral engagement? Can the G20 play a leadership role to advance a reform of the international institutional system?

Keynote

Panel Discussion

Speakers

Keynote

Danilo Türk

Former President of Slovenia

Panel

Julia Pomares

CIPPEC, Argentina

Blair Sheppard

Global Leader Strategy and Leadership, PwC

Ngaire Woods

University of Oxford

Host & Creator:
Homi Kharas

Brookings, USA

Policy Briefs on the Future of Multilateralism and Global Governance

Policy Briefs contain recommendations and visions and cover policy ares that are of interest to G20 policymakers. The majority of the Policy Briefs has been developed by a corresponding T20 Task Force.

T20 Recommendations Report: Global Governance and the Future of International Institutions

Compiled by Dennis Görlich (IfW Kiel) and Juliane Stein-Zalai (IfW Kiel)

Read Report here

Geopolitical symptoms of COVID-19: Narrative battles within the Eastern Partnership

By Mihai-Razvan Corman (Bertelsmann Stiftung) and Eliana Coraci (Bertelsmann Stiftung)

Read Report here

Coronavirus is also a threat to democratic constitutions

By Constanze Stelzenmüller (Brookings)

Read Report here

The Action Imperative for the G20

By Rajiv Bhatia (Gateway House)

Read Report here

Pandemic and Socialism

By Prabhat Patnaik (IPSP)

Read Report here

The COVID-19 pandemic: A letter to G-20 leaders

By IPSP

Read Report here

Toward “effective multilateralism” in turbulent times – Global Solutions Journal

By Alan Alexandroff (Munk School of Global Affairs and Public Policy at the University of Toronto), Colin Bradford (The Brookings Institution) & Yves Tiberghien (University of British Columbia)
Read Article here

Realizing opportunities of the 21st century for all – Global Solutions Journal

By Fahad Almubarak (G20 Sherpa Saudi Arabia)
Read Article here

The future of multilateralism – Global Solutions Journal

By Homi Kharas (The Brookings Institution) & Dennis J. Snower (Global Solutions Initiative)
Read Article here

The future of AI governance – Global Solutions Journal

By Julia Pomares & María Belén Abdala (CIPPEC)
Read Article here

The economic causes of populism – Global Solutions Journal

By Robert Gold (Kiel Institute for the World Economy); Co-author: Thiemo Fetzer (University of Warwick)
Read Article here

China and its Long March: End in sight? Not yet – Global Solutions Journal

By Wang Wen (Chongyang Institute for Financial Studies at Renmin University of China (RDCY))
Read Article here

The WTO needs a Plan B – Global Solutions Journal

By Gabriel Felbermayr (Kiel Institute for the World Economy)
Read Article here

Will COVID-19 Remake the World?

By Dani Rodrik (Harvard University – Kennedy School of Government)

Read Article here

The G20 Needs to Show Leadership to Fight COVID-19

By John Bruton

Read Article here

A Letter to G20 Governments

By Erik Berglöf, Gordon Brown & Jeremy Farrar (Project Syndicate)

Read Letter here

Message to the special G20 Leaders’ Summit on the COVID-19 Pandemic

By World Leadership Alliance – Club de Madrid

Read Message here

Letter to EU Presidents

By Danilo Türk, President of World Leadership Alliance – Club de Madrid; Former President of Slovenia

Read Letter here

Letter to International Monetary Fund and World Bank

By Danilo Türk, President of World Leadership Alliance – Club de Madrid; Former President of Slovenia

Read Letter here

